CzajkowskiGRACIE SUSAN (CUNNINGHAM) CZAJKOWSKI1937 - June 24, 2020Gracie Czajkowski went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, June 24, 2020 while at her home in Monument, CO.Gracie was 83 years old and born in Syracuse, NY and is the only daughter of the deceased Charles and Alice (Thomas) Cunningham of Waterloo, NY. Gracie was raised in Seneca Falls, NY in a loving family along with her three brothers, whom she didn't have any trouble defending herself from. She graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1955. While at Mynderse, she was a member of the Girls Choir and also, a member of the Girls Athletic Association, in which she starred in basketball and enjoyed many other sporting activities. After graduating from Mynderse Academy, Gracie attended LaCrosse State College in Wisconsin for a year, where she met many new friends. After moving back to New York, Gracie attended The Flight School for airline Stewardess (Flight Attendant) training. After her training, Gracie was hired by Capital (now United) Airlines and was based in Minneapolis, MN. Gracie loved to fly and visit the many cities that Capital Airlines served. On one of these stop overs in Milwaukee, WI, she met her late husband of 61 years Daniel (Danny) Czajkowski, who also worked for Capital.Gracie and Danny were married on June 14, 1958 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca Falls, NY. After a reception at Lafayette Inn in Geneva, NY, they went on their honeymoon to the Catalina Islands, CA and Las Vegas, NV and then they moved to Miami, FL. Gracie left Capital Airlines after the birth of their first son Dale in 1959 and became a stay at home Mom, where she raised her four children. Gracie and Danny moved many times with Capital until settling in Monument, CO. Some of her most enjoyable and favorite places to travel to were: the Finger Lakes region of Seneca Falls, NY (home), Minocqua, WI in northern Wisconsin and Maui, HI. Gracie also has been on many cruises to the Caribbean and Europe with her daughter Sharon.Being a stay at home Mom meant that she made great meals for her family. Some of her specialties were Pigs in the Blanket with veal and bacon, sugar cookies and her all time favorite Coconut cake. Gracie had two favorite times of the year, Halloween and Christmas. She loved seeing the children dressed up in Halloween costumes and giving out candy, while sneaking a piece herself. At Christmas time she played Santa, handing presents out from under the tree, enjoying her children and then grandchildren's smiling faces and knowing that they will have lasting memories of that moment. Gracie also proudly displayed her children's artwork or projects from school through out the home whenever she could. Some of Gracie's pastimes were watching action movies like James Bond, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and recently the Marvel movie collection. Gracie also enjoyed reading and her favorite author was the western novelist Louis L'Amour. She enjoyed listening to easy listening music, one of her favorite songs was "The Happy Wanderer" by Frank Weir. Gracie enjoyed the many flowers her daughter Sharon planted and bought for her. Among the many flowers, her favorite was the Clematis.Gracie is survived by her four children; Dale and Jill (Sipe) Czajkowski of Longmont, CO; Lynn (Czajkowski) and Carl White, Jr of Littleton, CO; Sharon Czajkowski of Monument, CO; Gary and Margaret (McMahon) Czajkowski of Ft. Lupton, CO. Gracie's ten grandchildren; Christina, Brian, Stephanie, Matthew, Melanie, Kyle, Ellese, Zachary, Trevor, Ryleigh and her eleven great grandchildren. Her three brothers, Thomas Cunningham of Geneva, NY and Twins, Robert and Richard Cunningham of Seneca Falls, NY and many nieces and nephews.Gracie's family will hold mass at St Peter Catholic Church in Monument, CO on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and the combined burial of both Gracie and Danny will be at Ft Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO the following day.Gracie was an exceptionally outstanding Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Friend.Gracie was dearly loved and will be truly missed by all who knew her.I Love to go a-wanderingAlong the mountain trackAnd as I go, I love to singMy knapsack on my backVal-deri, Val-deraVal-deri, Val-dera....We Love You MomYour Kids