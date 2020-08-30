YoungGREGORY ALAN YOUNGJuly 4, 1971August 19, 2020Gregory Alan Young passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on August 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs due to cardiac arrest. Greg leaves behind the love of his life, who he was with for 32 years- Vickie (nee Wesmolan) and two beautiful daughters, Kennedi and Ryleigh.A native of Colorado Springs, he graduated from Widefield High School. He was adamant about furthering his education and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and then a Master's Degree in Homeland Security.He was employed with the El Paso County Sheriff's office since 2002 and held various assignments in the Detention and Law Enforcement Bureaus.His family always came first. He was an exceptional husband and father and a true "Girl Dad" in every way. He never missed a chance to attend his daughters' sporting or life events. He coached both of his daughters' soccer teams in their younger years and will be remembered by many for running up and down the sidelines, encouraging them and taking videos of all their games.He was a mentor and loyal friend that could be counted on at any hour of the day or night to lend a hand or give advice.When he was younger he was an avid semi-pro Motocross racer, played bass guitar for his heavy metal band and performed break dance routines at local clubs.He also loved cooking for his family every night, fishing, boating, camping, and vintage Mustangs. He will also be remembered for his corny jokes and pranks.In addition to his wife and daughters he is survived by his sisters, Lisa Webb and her husband Marty, Terri Dempsey and her husband Rick, and Debbie Kent; his sister in laws, Amy Toops and her husband Thomas, and Connie Wesmolan-Whitmire and her husband Brian, along with brother in law Tony Sarcomo and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nellie Young.Private services will be held at a later date.