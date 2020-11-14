WUORENMAA
GREGORY MARK WUORENMAA
1962 - 2020
"If I had a tale that I could tell you, I'd tell a tale sure to make you smile." John Denver
Gregory Mark Wuorenmaa, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1962 in Garden Grove, CA to Commander John Paul and Mary Ann (Fostveit) Wuorenmaa. A longtime resident of Colorado Springs, Greg grew up in San Diego, CA and Virginia Beach, VA. His father's 1974 assignment to NORAD was the start of Greg's love for Colorado.
Always a voracious reader, Greg enjoyed encyclopedias to newspapers, pamphlets to road signs. Loving the outdoors, as a child he rode his mini-bike through the then undeveloped Village Seven, as a teen he excelled at baseball and found joy in motorcycles, and as an adult, he collected rocks, fished, and hiked with his dogs, friends and family. Greg's faith was reflected in his love of nature.
Greg graduated from Doherty HS (1981), Pikes Peak CC (AA), and Colorado College (BA; MAT). While a student at Colorado College, he met his future wife, Colleen. Greg began his teaching career in New Mexico, working with Navajo students at Pueblo Pintado. Following Greg and Colleen's wedding, Greg continued teaching at Jemez Pueblo. Eventually, Greg and Colleen returned to Colorado Springs, where Greg continued teaching locally. Later, Greg joined the Palisades staff, caring for, and being loved by, its residents. While there, he educated the residents about the history of the Pikes Peak region during popular scenic drives and lively trivia games.
In Colorado Springs, Greg, Colleen, and their three daughters were blessed to live near his parents. They traveled throughout the U.S. and Greg took the role of tour guide wherever they ventured. Greg's passion for learning also led him to become the family historian, taking trips to Michigan's UP, allowing him to gather and share entertaining family history. Greg's extensive knowledge of the Colorado Springs area made him an ideal tour guide for anyone who would listen to his educational and often humorous stories.
Greg will be remembered as humble, compassionate, kind, quirky, inquisitive, and loving. He will be missed as a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Memories will always surface when seeing John Wayne or Lawrence Welk, or hearing Elvis, John Denver, or Roger Whittaker. Greg's life, legacy, and love will live on forever in his children, their children, and all thereafter.
Preceded in death by his parents, Greg is survived by Colleen, his wife of over thirty-one years; children Chiara (Mark), Holly (Austen), and Linnea Marie; and sisters Wendi (Dan) and Amy (Patrick).
In his honor, please share any stories or memories at gregory-mark-wuorenmaa.forevermissed.com
. Contributions can be made in Greg's memory to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, One Nation Walking Together, or the Humane Society.
"Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23