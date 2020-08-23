Kopchak

GREGORY "GREG" PAUL KOPCHAK

May 15, 1949

August 11, 2020

Gregory (Greg) Paul Kopchak passed away on August 11, 2020 due to complications from COPD and Covid 19.

Greg was born in Cleveland Ohio on May 15, 1949 to Joseph and Madora Kopchak (nee Strimple) (both deceased) of Berea, Ohio.

Greg was an Honorably Discharged Marine, a Vietnam Veteran, and an active member of the AmVets Post 96 in Ashland Ohio, VFW Post 101 Colorado Springs and American Legion Post 39 Manitou Springs .He worked construction most of his life and loved Hunting, Fishing, Gold Panning, Trains, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan. He loved the Great Out Doors where he bought his cabin in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Greg was preceded in death by his Parents Joseph and Madora Kopchak, Sister Veronica Gruhn,(Bob) and Brother Joseph Kopchak (Rose, deceased).

He is survived by his Brothers Carl Kopchak (Pat), Ron Kopchak (Linda), Dan Kopchak (Kathy), Sisters Madora (Doree) Yanke (nee Kopchak) (Chet (deceased) ) ,Debbie Kopchak (Terry Rudolph), Josie Kopchak (Helen McChesney), Jane Goulding (nee Kopchak)(Gordon (deceased) ), Long time Girlfriend Gaylene Potts, Best Friend of 30 plus year Herbie Gray (Ronda), God Daughters/Nieces Kateri (Kevin) Ondrick and Anne Yanke as well as many Nieces, Nephews in Ohio, Florida, South Carolina and extended Family in Ohio and Colorado.

Greg wanted his ashes spread on his property in Cascade, Colorado.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







