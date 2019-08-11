Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen G. Cawood. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cawood

She was a resident of Colorado Springs since 1970. Gretchen was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her years of being a military wife, which enabled her to see different parts of the country and make many lifelong friends. She also loved all the family she gained when she married John. Through the years she enjoyed being involved in her children's schools and volunteering at the thrift shop on Peterson Air Force Base. She also had many hobbies including sewing, dancing and jewelry making, but none that she enjoyed more than hosting parties and spending time with family and friends.

Gretchen's strong and sassy spirit touched the hearts of many, and she was loved by all who knew her. Her family loved her dearly and will forever miss her joyous smile, her love of laughter, her open and giving heart and her unconditional love and support. Oh yeah, and her skill for shopping too.

GRETCHEN G. CAWOOD

September 29, 1930

July 19, 2019

Gretchen G. Cawood, age 88, passed away July 19, 2019 following a long battle with dementia. She was born in San Jose, California on September 29, 1930 to Charles F. and Hazel (Brewer) Herald.

Gretchen married the love of her life, John C. Cawood, on August 27, 1961 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Gretchen is survived by her son, Greg H. Cawood; daughter, Jonni Carol Cawood; sister, Dotha (Walter) Cheney; grandson, Noah John Cawood; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Cawood; her parents and two brothers, Chuck Herald and Norman Herald.

Although the family is left with heavy hearts they are comforted in knowing that Gretchen is now free from her earthly struggles.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Memorial contributions may be made in Gretchen's memory to the .







