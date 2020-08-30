BETANCOURTGUADALUPE (ZAMORA) BETANCOURTApril 6, 1935August 13, 2020Guadalupe (Lupe) Betancourt, loving Mommy Mom, Granny, Grandma, sister, and friend went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020.Guadalupe will be remembered for the countless ways she loved and served others; she loved her family - especially her 10 grandchildren (Kylene Vidal, Sean Whiteman, Mark Betancourt, Thomas Betancourt, Kayla Hermann, Anthony Betancourt, Gianna Hermann, Jacob Whiteman, Luke Hermann, and Timothy Betancourt) and five great grandchildren (Dominic Vandenberg, Chloe Vidal, Madyson Whiteman, Kinsey Vidal, and Charlie Vidal). She carried pictures of her family wherever she went and was never shy about sharing her treasured pictures. Guadalupe's family brought her joy. Even when Guadalupe was diagnosed with dementia, she still found ways to bless and serve by helping others at the care facility with art projects or by painting a beautiful picture to brighten someone's day. Guadalupe freely gave of herself without hesitation; her love and care of others had no limits.Guadalupe is survived by her beloved children and their families: Felix Betancourt (Lois Foushee); Gerardo Betancourt (Cindy); Sylvia Whiteman (Brian); and Bonnie Hermann (Mark). She is also survived by six siblings: Mary Gutierrez, Manual Zamora, Esther Contreras (Greg), Pete Zamora (Tuly), Janie Ramirez (Hilario), and Gloria Gonzales (Lupe). She was proceeded in death by her husband Gerardo Betancourt, her parents, Manuel and Angela Zamora, and four siblings: Ruben Zamora, Victor Zamora, Jose Zamora and Felicitas Hernandez.A Rosary Service will be held on September 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S. US Highway 85/87, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral Mass will be held on September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S. Highway 85/87, Colorado Springs, Colorado.