Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 10:00 AM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903

Santos

GUADALUPE C. SANTOS

October 09, 1936 September 26, 2019

82, passed away on September 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 09, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Juan and Apolonia (Reyes) Cisneros.

She married Eduardo Santos on August 5, 1956 in El Paso and had been married for 63 years. She enjoyed crocheting, going for walks, watching her spanish-language novellas, listening to her favorite classic county music and occasional visits to Cripple Creek.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister, Petra Mireles.

Guadalupe is survived by her spouse Eduardo, sons Eduardo Jr. (Marda) Santos, Juan Santos and Robert (Tabitha) Santos. She is also survived by her brother Manuel Cisneros of El Paso, 6 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Oncology Staff at UCHealth in Colorado Springs for the kind, compassionate and professional care that was provided during her brief illness.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25th, 10:00am at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pikes Peak Hospice or the .







Swan-Law Funeral Directors Colorado Springs , CO (719) 471-9900

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.