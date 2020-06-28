TorresSISTER GUADALUPE (LEONA) TORRESNovember 6, 1929 June 25, 2020Our Lord called Sister Guadalupe (Leona) Torres to her eternal home on June 25, 2020 at 8:40am at Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center. Sister Guadalupe was born to Atanasio and Paubla (Perez) Torres on November 6, 1929 in Emporia Kansas. She is survived by a brother Lupe and numerous nieces and nephews.Sister Guadalupe attended Sacred Heart and St. Catherine School in Emporia, Kansas where she first met our Sisters. Sister Guadalupe received the habit in 1946 and pronounced her final vows in 1953.As a second year novice she was assigned her first teaching assignment in Zuni, New Mexico. Thirty five years of her teaching ministry were in the southwest. Her love and gift of teaching were always in the primary grades. After retiring from teaching in New Mexico, Kansas and one year in Nebraska, Sister Guadalupe began the ministry of Pastoral Care in Albuquerque, New Mexico at St. Francis Gardens, a Nursing Care Facility, and later to the Gardens at Saint Elizabeth in Denver Colorado, a Senior Living Facility.In 2005 Sister Guadalupe returned to Mount Saint Francis and was assigned Coordinator (2005-2009) for the Sisters living at the Nursing Center. In 2018 Sister became a resident of the Nursing Center.A private Vesper and Wake Service will be held in Canticle Chapel at Mount Saint Francis Convent at 5:30 pm on Sunday, June 28th. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, June 29th at 10:30 am in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to: Sister Marietta Spenner, Provincial, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.