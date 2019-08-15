Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cromer

GUDRUN CROMER

December 7, 1959 August 11, 2019

Gudrun was born and raised in the picturesque small town of Mackenbach in the Rhineland-Palatinate state of western Germany alongside her four sisters. She met her husband Bruce Cromer when he was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base near her hometown and moved to the United States permanently in 1988. Gudrun and Bruce remained married for over 30 years until Bruce's death in 2014.

Together they raised three children Michelle, Patrick and Catherine for whom Gudrun cared for through many bedtime stories, home-cooked meals and an infinite amount of love and support.

A kind and generous woman, she always put others first and would lend an ear to family, friends and anyone else she met. She loved nature, animals and going on long walks with her beloved and faithful dog Cleo. She was also an avid fan of British murder mysteries, crime novels, classic rock and, according to her children, was the best cook in the world. She will be missed greatly by all but thought of and loved always.

She's survived and remembered by her children Michelle, Patrick, Catherine and her furry fourth child Cleo as well as her sisters Karin, Romy, Ulla, Traudel and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gudrun's memory may be made to The Humane Society.





