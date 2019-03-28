Lopez
IN LOVING MEMORY GUILLERMO F. LOPEZ "WILLIE"
September 21, 1988
March 28, 2018
My hope is that you knew how much love we have for you, even though I think you knew, we really have the need to know, like the leaves that fall when strong winds blow. Life is just so short, we're here today, but gone tomorrow. All that's left is our memories and sorrow. Even though my heart is at a loss, thank you Jesus for the cross. One day we will pass into his light, my only desire will be to hold you tight.
Love always and Forever --- Dad
