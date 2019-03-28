Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lopez

IN LOVING MEMORY GUILLERMO F. LOPEZ "WILLIE"

September 21, 1988

March 28, 2018

My hope is that you knew how much love we have for you, even though I think you knew, we really have the need to know, like the leaves that fall when strong winds blow. Life is just so short, we're here today, but gone tomorrow. All that's left is our memories and sorrow. Even though my heart is at a loss, thank you Jesus for the cross. One day we will pass into his light, my only desire will be to hold you tight.

Love always and Forever --- Dad





LopezIN LOVING MEMORY GUILLERMO F. LOPEZ "WILLIE"September 21, 1988March 28, 2018My hope is that you knew how much love we have for you, even though I think you knew, we really have the need to know, like the leaves that fall when strong winds blow. Life is just so short, we're here today, but gone tomorrow. All that's left is our memories and sorrow. Even though my heart is at a loss, thank you Jesus for the cross. One day we will pass into his light, my only desire will be to hold you tight.Love always and Forever --- Dad Published in The Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close