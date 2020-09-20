1/1
Guillermo F. "Willie" Lopez
1988 - 2018
IN LOVING MEMORY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY "WILLIE" GUILLERMO F. LOPEZ
September 21, 1988 March 28, 2018
Happy Birthday
Willie.
Our Diary
Our memory became our diary.
We open it every day
Just to rememeber what was said.
Thats the only part
dearest to our heart.
Like a treasure lost at sea. So shall it come to me.
The Lords promises coming to pass.
A lost treasure no longer bound but free and found at last.
Our beloved Willie we get to hold you and never let you go. Together once again never to say goodbye but have eternal life in Christ Jesus.
We love you and miss you Willie.
You will always live on in our hearts.
Love always and forever,
Dad and your Loving Family.



Published in The Gazette from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
