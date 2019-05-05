Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Schulz

GUNTER FRANZ SCHULZ

July 8, 1933 - April 28, 2019

Our rock, Gunter Franz Schulz died peacefully in his home on April 28th, surrounded by his family while listening to his favorite music.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Gunter came to the United States in 1956 after swimming across a river to flee the communist regime. He moved to Chicago, worked as a tradesman and a tool die maker, became an American citizen on August 7, 1964, and met his beloved wife, Karlene (Oeser). They married on August 10, 1957 and enjoyed 61 wonderful years together.

Due to a relationship with Ray Kroc, Gunter made a career change which resulted in Michigan's first McDonald's (and many others) built by Gunter and his father-in-law, Karl, in Port Huron. In retirement, Gunter moved to Colorado Springs and spent winters in his RV with Karlene and their friends in Indio, California.

Gunter prized his family, referring to them as the "Schulz Tribe," consisting of five children and a slew of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Markus [(Jean)(Erika & Tim, Draven, Alivia), (Dieter & Laura, Hagen, Mady, Ida), (Karlee & Kevin)], Matthew [(Lori)(Josh & Abbie, Stella), (Jayde & Tyler), (Brayden)], Suzi [(Paul) (Emily)], Krista [(Kevin)(Lauran, Gunnar, Taylor, Brooke)] and Erik (Rylan, Deckard, Kollier). He is also survived by his brothers (Werner, Wilfried) and sister (Helga).

A champion golfer, swimmer and lover of the outdoors, Gunter relished his time with his family either on the golf course or hiking along the Matterhorn. He was an honorable man, doting husband, proud veteran and a loving father.

At this time only private services are planned in Colorado Springs, followed by a Memorial Service to be held July 13th in Port Huron, Michigan.







SchulzGUNTER FRANZ SCHULZJuly 8, 1933 - April 28, 2019Our rock, Gunter Franz Schulz died peacefully in his home on April 28th, surrounded by his family while listening to his favorite music.Born in Berlin, Germany, Gunter came to the United States in 1956 after swimming across a river to flee the communist regime. He moved to Chicago, worked as a tradesman and a tool die maker, became an American citizen on August 7, 1964, and met his beloved wife, Karlene (Oeser). They married on August 10, 1957 and enjoyed 61 wonderful years together.Due to a relationship with Ray Kroc, Gunter made a career change which resulted in Michigan's first McDonald's (and many others) built by Gunter and his father-in-law, Karl, in Port Huron. In retirement, Gunter moved to Colorado Springs and spent winters in his RV with Karlene and their friends in Indio, California.Gunter prized his family, referring to them as the "Schulz Tribe," consisting of five children and a slew of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Markus [(Jean)(Erika & Tim, Draven, Alivia), (Dieter & Laura, Hagen, Mady, Ida), (Karlee & Kevin)], Matthew [(Lori)(Josh & Abbie, Stella), (Jayde & Tyler), (Brayden)], Suzi [(Paul) (Emily)], Krista [(Kevin)(Lauran, Gunnar, Taylor, Brooke)] and Erik (Rylan, Deckard, Kollier). He is also survived by his brothers (Werner, Wilfried) and sister (Helga).A champion golfer, swimmer and lover of the outdoors, Gunter relished his time with his family either on the golf course or hiking along the Matterhorn. He was an honorable man, doting husband, proud veteran and a loving father.At this time only private services are planned in Colorado Springs, followed by a Memorial Service to be held July 13th in Port Huron, Michigan. Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close