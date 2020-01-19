Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gustavo Marquez. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marquez

GUSTAVO MARQUEZ

October 4, 1956 January 12, 2020

Gustavo Marquez, 63, loving father of six children, was called home to rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

He was born on October 4, 1956 in Chihuahua, Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his loving mother and father, Herminia and Carmelo Marquez; and sister, Elizabeth Marquez Cordova.

Gustavo was an amazing and resilient man of many accomplishments; obtaining his degree in Criminal Justice, and working many years with Bobby Brown and Dog the Bounty Hunter.

He was admired for his many versatile talents, including, playing many different types of musical instruments, his beautiful singing voice and playing his guitar. He had a fun and carefree spirit, he could make anyone laugh, capturing many people with his beautiful smile.

Gustavo was the kindest, most compassionate person you will ever meet. His greatest accomplishment overall, were being able to share his gifts with the people by music through, "Los Melodicos" in the 70s, "Juarez Avenue" in the 80s and " Avenida Juarez." It filled him with "Joy " as he and his brothers, sister and son would share there gifts; bringing laughter, joy and love to many!

He enjoyed bringing music and a joyful spirit to friends and families during that, "Golden Years" with his " New Love" he found in our "Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Gustavo was blessed with six beautiful children that he loved and cared for more than anything in this world. The bond with our father was unbreakable and will be forever cherished & carried on in our hearts and through each other.

He is survived by his children, Gustavo Marquez, Adriana Marquez, Hillary Ortiz-Marquez, Velita Marquez, Gabriella Marquez, Christina Marquez, and Adrian Marquez; as well as his grandchildren; his great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Freddie Marquez, Lorenzo Marquez and Hector Marquez, Silvia Marquez and Patricia Marquez, along with several nephews and nieces.

"God bless you Dad We love you"! Romans 21:4

Visitation, 5:00PM-8:00PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Funeral Services, 10:30AM, Thursday, January 23, 2020, Cross Creek Church, 1320 C & S Rd, Fountain, Colorado 80817.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.







