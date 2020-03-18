Peterson
March 6, 2020
Gwen Peterson passed away March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her son, Kurt, a Grand Daughter, two Grandsons and two Great Grandsons. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Dillavou of Florissant, CO, Karen Peterson of Pueblo, CO, Kris Dillavou of Colorado Springs, CO, Kit (Paul) Brown of Pueblo, CO, Kelly (Joe) Ashley of Annawan, IL, her sister Penny Hudspith of Sumter, SC, 14 Grand Children, 29 Great Grand Children, 13 Great-Great Grand Children and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Foresters for many years. She was also a member of the Peak View Baptist Church in Florissant, CO where a memorial service will be held, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020