Blackburn

She worked as a nurse in hospitals as well as four years in the U.S. Air Force, including two years in the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in Vietnam. She enjoyed sewing, machine knitting, gardening, and cooking.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Blackburn of Colorado Springs, CO; Aunts Sherrie (Fred) Fulton of Centerville, IN, and Ruth Railsback in Centerville, IN; Uncle Curt (Marge) Faucett of Baxter, TN; cousins Mike (Kelley) Hensley in Richmond, IN, Larry (Sherry) Hensley of Centerville, IN, Elaine (Jim) Potter in Cambridge City, IN, and Linda (Mike) Goldsberry of Kokomo, IN.

GWENDOLYNNE E. BLACKBURN

November 27, 1941 March 11, 2019

Gwendolynne E. Blackburn, age 77, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away March 11, 2019.

She was born in Richmond, Indiana on November 27, 1941 to Russell and Eula Fay Hensley. Gwen graduated from Richmond High School in 1960 and earned her Associates in Nursing from Parkview Methodist School of Nursing in 1963.

Gwen was married to Lloyd C. Blackburn, Jr. on August 10, 1968.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband who died December 1, 2012, mother who passed August 28, 2013, and father who died January 8, 2019.

A private burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veterans Field of Honor, with arrangements being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, IN.

