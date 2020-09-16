OschatzH. DIETER OSCHATZ02/02/1935 - 09/05/2020Mr. Oschatz came to southern Colorado from Bremen, Germany in 1958. He was one of the few factory trained foreign car repair mechanics in the area at that time. He used those skills and built them into many successful new car franchises to include BMW, Fiat. Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and many others.He was preceded in death by his only wife Dana Glee Oschatz and favorite dog Grettle. He is survived by his son Rainer, daughter Heidi Kennedy, son in law Bob Kennedy and his wonderful granddaughter Stephanie Kennedy PhD.A private family service will be held in his honor. Donations can be made to; The Elephant Sanctuary, POB 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462. ELEPHANT@ELEPHANTS.COMOnlineCondolences: ShrineOfRemembrance@yahoo.com