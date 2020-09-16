1/1
H. Dieter Oschatz
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oschatz
H. DIETER OSCHATZ
02/02/1935 - 09/05/2020
Mr. Oschatz came to southern Colorado from Bremen, Germany in 1958. He was one of the few factory trained foreign car repair mechanics in the area at that time. He used those skills and built them into many successful new car franchises to include BMW, Fiat. Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and many others.
He was preceded in death by his only wife Dana Glee Oschatz and favorite dog Grettle. He is survived by his son Rainer, daughter Heidi Kennedy, son in law Bob Kennedy and his wonderful granddaughter Stephanie Kennedy PhD.
A private family service will be held in his honor. Donations can be made to; The Elephant Sanctuary, POB 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462. ELEPHANT@ELEPHANTS.COM
OnlineCondolences: ShrineOfRemembrance@yahoo.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved