LanierH. DON LANIER1937 - 2020H. Don Lanier went to his heavenly home on June 22, 2020. Don was born in Shamrock in the panhandle of Texas, and at an early age, he moved with his family to San Antonio, Texas.After his college years, Don married Elaine Colombe June 28, 1958. He worked in his family business for 10 years in San Antonio. Don always felt he was called by God to full time service, and was drawn to the calling of the ministry of The Navigators; an International Missionary Organization. With their families' blessing, Don and Elaine accepted the Nav's invitation to join their staff and in 1967 they began their 52 year journey as missionaries.During his Navigator career Don was privileged to have leadership roles in the Southeast, the West Coast, and the Southwest and to teach and minister extensively around the world. One of his favorite roles was sitting down with one man and encouraging him in his walk with God. Don was on the founding team that brought Staff Care into the Navigator organization. Another favorite for him was working alongside his wife to help couples in marriage and reconciling broken relationships. Don and Elaine believed in partnering and modeled how to partner in life and ministry in a way that displayed God's design.Don's family, as well as many others, will miss his love, servant heart, humility, patience, wisdom, compassion, friendship, genuiness, his laugh, and his enthusiasm for sports. He was an avid reader, and he loved running and competing in marathons.Don treasured his family and they experienced him as an incredible husband and father. Don is preceded in death by his parents, O.H. Lanier and Lillie James Lanier. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, daughter Leslye Lanier, and son, Cole Lanier (Mary) and 4 grandchildren Dustin, Jason, Andrew, and Skye, and 2 great grandchildren, and Don's sister Alice Lanier Byram, who also is Navigator staff, as well as many extended family members.A memorial visitation for Don will be held at Swan Law Funeral home at 501 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado on Sunday July 12, between 2 and 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Navigators, Missionary Care Fund. P O Box 6000 Colorado Springs, Colorado 80934.