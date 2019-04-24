Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Iglesia Nueva Vida 801 North Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tumbleson

HAL D. TUMBLESON

July 6, 1957 - April 20, 2019

Hal D. Tumbleson, of Colorado Springs, passed away on April 20, 2019 after a long battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration and ALS. Hal was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 6, 1957 to Monta Ray, Sr. and Alberta E. Tumbleson. The family moved to Bethany, Oklahoma in 1963 and lived there until 1972, when they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Hal graduated from Coronado High School in 1975 and in August of that same year, he married Cindy Brown.

He then went to Mortuary School at The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma where he received his Associate degree in Mortuary Science. He served his funeral director apprenticeship at Hahn-Cook-Street & Draper Funeral Home in Oklahoma City and received his Oklahoma Funeral Director and Embalmer's license in 1978. He received his Colorado License in 1981 and his Texas License in 1983. Hal's funeral experience includes ten years of progressive management with Service Corporation International (SCI). His service with SCI included Swan-Law Funeral Home and Chapel of Memories in Colorado Springs and Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. As General Manager, Hal managed and coordinated the construction of the first funeral home and cemetery combination which was Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery in Oklahoma City. He was a Colorado Certified Funeral Director.

In addition to funeral and cemetery experience, Hal has eight years' experience in the Mortgage and Finance Industry. He served as Assistant Vice-President for Intermountain Mortgage Company in charge of loan servicing, acquisitions and secondary marketing, as well as development of third-party broker relations and marketing. Hal also owned several independent mortgage companies as well as being one of the state's largest independent newspaper dealers of the Rocky Mountain News, The Denver Post and the Colorado Springs Gazette.

In 2007, Hal founded The Springs Funeral Services along with his father and mother-in-law, Arlen and Terri-Flores Brown, and with business partner, Paul Wood. The philosophy was simple, one family at a time, fair price and the best customer service. Today it is the single largest volume funeral home in Colorado Springs and one of the single largest in the state of Colorado. Hal was active in the day to day operations until the disease slowed him down, but he tried to come in most days to help out where he could.

Hal had a passion for Corvettes and enjoyed driving and racing whenever he could. He was a member of the Colorado Springs Corvette Club since 2003, where he held several board positions. He was a member of the National Council of Corvette Clubs and was the National Business Manager for several years as well.

Hal was preceded in death by his father, Monta Tumbleson; father-in-law, Arlen J. Brown; and two brothers-in-law, Doug Brown and Thomas Deaton.

Hal is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Cindy Tumbleson; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Chris Nordby, Castle Rock, Colorado; mother, Alberta Tumbleson, Bethany, Oklahoma; sister, Helen (Lonnie) Brown, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Monty (Carol) Tumbleson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Regena Deaton, Bethany, Oklahoma; sister, Jan (Kevin) Bodgan, Hydro, Oklahoma; mother-in-law, Dorothy Brown, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Becky (Ron) Brown-Helget, Melrose, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Tim Brown, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Jenifer (Wes) Parr, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Samantha (Chris Parrinello) Shafer, Miami, Florida; sister-in-law, Shelby (Alex) Calleja, Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother-in-law, Jared Shafer, Colorado Springs, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews; and business partners, Terri Flores-Brown and Paul Wood.

Visitation, 4:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, April 26, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Iglesia Nueva Vida, (formerly Circle Drive Baptist), 801 North Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

The family loves flowers, however, should you prefer, memorial contributions may be made to The Ryan Wall Memorial Employee Assistance Fund. This fund was created in honor of a beloved employee lost and was dear to Hal's heart. Please call to make donations at (719) 328-1793 or mail to The Springs Funeral Services.







