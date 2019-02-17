Christiansen
HANNE CHRISTIANSEN
Decemter 18, 1934 January 30, 2019
Beloved mother of three, Erik, Bettina and Stig, mom to many. Married to the late Arthur Christiansen for 36 years, who brought many relatives and loved ones into the family.
She will greatly be missed by all who knew her, and we grieve only for those didn't meet her. Come spend a part of your St. Patricks's day to celebrate her life, to share memories or learn about the amazing lady. It will be a gathering of love and happiness in her memory.
Sunday, March 17th, 2019 1:00 p.m., At the Center for Spiritual Living, 5075 Flintridge Dr. Colorado Springs, 80918
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019