Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannelore (Gerstenkorn) Perea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Perea

HANNELORE "LORI" (GERSTENKORN) PEREA

September 13, 1941

April 22, 2019

Hannelore "Lori" (Gerstenkorn) Perea, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Colorado Springs. She was born September 13, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany to Heinrich and Rosina (Bolz) Gerstenkorn. She married John Perea in 1961 in Mehlingen, Germany. Hannelore's talents were many. She was an accomplished seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. Always making sure every home was more than comfortable and every meal more than delicious. She loved doing things for and with her family, playing with her dog and making her family traditional German food. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and a great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Rosemarie Hobelman, sons, Michael and Steven, as well as six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, her sister, Rita Piris, and brother, Manfred Lohse.





PereaHANNELORE "LORI" (GERSTENKORN) PEREASeptember 13, 1941April 22, 2019Hannelore "Lori" (Gerstenkorn) Perea, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Colorado Springs. She was born September 13, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany to Heinrich and Rosina (Bolz) Gerstenkorn. She married John Perea in 1961 in Mehlingen, Germany. Hannelore's talents were many. She was an accomplished seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. Always making sure every home was more than comfortable and every meal more than delicious. She loved doing things for and with her family, playing with her dog and making her family traditional German food. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and a great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Rosemarie Hobelman, sons, Michael and Steven, as well as six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, her sister, Rita Piris, and brother, Manfred Lohse. Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close