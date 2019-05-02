Perea
HANNELORE "LORI" (GERSTENKORN) PEREA
September 13, 1941
April 22, 2019
Hannelore "Lori" (Gerstenkorn) Perea, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Colorado Springs. She was born September 13, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany to Heinrich and Rosina (Bolz) Gerstenkorn. She married John Perea in 1961 in Mehlingen, Germany. Hannelore's talents were many. She was an accomplished seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. Always making sure every home was more than comfortable and every meal more than delicious. She loved doing things for and with her family, playing with her dog and making her family traditional German food. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and a great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Rosemarie Hobelman, sons, Michael and Steven, as well as six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, her sister, Rita Piris, and brother, Manfred Lohse.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019