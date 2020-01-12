Hans Wolfgang Liebrich (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Shrine of Remembrance
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Obituary
Liebrich
HANS WOLFGANG LIEBRICH
April 4, 1940 December 24, 2019
Colorado Springs - Hans Wolfgang Liebrich, age 79, died at Colorado Springs Memorial Hospital after struggling with an advanced case of dementia.
Command Sgt. Major Liebrich is survived by his wife, Mathilde Liebrich, and two children: MaryAnn Silva and Thomas Liebrich. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kyle Silva, Amy Silva, and Corrina Liebrich.
He served in the United States Army for thirty years, from 1961 to 1991 and retired as the Command Sergeant Major of 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served two tours with 4th Infantry Division units in 1967 and 1971. He was eligible for the Purple Heart. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Combat Infantryman's Badge and numerous other medals and ribbons.
After retiring from the military, Liebrich served as Pion Canyon Maneuver Site supervisor from 1999 to 2008.
Memorial Services will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs with military honors. He will subsequently be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow the memorial at Golden Gyros, 611 North Union Blvd., Colo. Spgs., CO 80909.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
