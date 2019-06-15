Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harald Bernd Montague. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Montague

HARALD BERND MONTAGUE

June 25, 1957 - June 5, 2019

Harald was born in Munich, Germany to Irmengard Rokita (nee Reindl) and Randall Montague (deceased 2017). Harald's father was in the US Army, holding the rank sergeant major, and was stationed mainly in Germany. But the family also spent 1958-1960 and 1962-1966 in Oklahoma. In 1973, when Harald was aged 16, the family made a final move to the United States and settled in Colorado Springs. Harald graduated from Mitchell High School in 1975 and attended UCCS for two years studying business. He lived for many years in Florida, from 1989 to 2006, returning to Colorado Springs in 2006, where he lived until his death. Harald was married to Sharon Shoberg (nee Trexlor) from 1980-1985. They had two sons, Nicholas Montague born in 1980 and Jeffrey Montague born in 1983. In 1996, Harald had a daughter, Caitlyn Montague, with Tamara Deering. He had recently become grandfather to Teagen Montague, daughter of Nicholas Montague and Lori Poldoski.

Harald was a life long businessman, and owned several lucrative roofing businesses in Florida and Colorado. He was an incredibly hard worker, and one can't think of Harald without thinking of the abandon with which he lived his life. It was always bold, and sometimes reckless, so that in spite of all his successes, things did not always go well.

Harald was a passionate football and basketball player, and his family was his equally passionate audience. He had a devilish sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye, which earned him a special place in his mother's heart. In 2006, Harald was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was successfully removed but with some complications. He struggled to recover both physically and mentally, but he kept going. Harald had endurance. Two days before he died he wrote that he felt blessed, and it is with this thought that his family lays him to rest.

In addition to his mother, his sons, his daughter and his granddaughter, Harald is survived by two brothers, seven sisters, five nieces, eight nephews, one great niece, and one uncle. The family will have a private memorial service.





