Harlan Moon
1952 - 2020
HARLAN MOON
January 3, 1952 July 26, 2020
Long-time resident of Colorado Springs dies 26 July 2020. He was born 03 January 1952 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Herman F. Moon and Beatrice L. Reddick. Harlan's only sibling, who survives him, is his brother Billy Moon of Colorado. Harlan's children Aria Pevahouse and her husband Chad live in Alabama and his son Michael Moon lives in Missouri with his fiance Natasha. Three Pevahouse grandchildren survive him and a Moon grandbaby is due in January 2021.
Harlan had a quirky sense of humor and was loved by all who met and shared time with him. Harlan, an avid HAM Radio operator and collector enjoyed sharing his expertise as a locksmith and computer-radio technician with anyone who asked for help. He loved his Shiatsus Sadie and Sassie who he loved to spoil. He enjoyed visiting friends and local businesses that he frequented to give them an upswing in their day. He cherished sharing his weekends with his brother whether it was antiquing, traveling on a special trip, or spending the holiday together. Donations may be offered to ASCPA.
Harlan's cremains will be buried at Fort Logan, Denver, Colorado, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave, 80236 with his wife Kathy Sue who predeceased him in 2010. The memorial service will be held 25 September at 1:30 p.m. Family and friends attending please look for Staging Area B off the Sheridan funeral entrance, take the 2 nd right onto Wyoming St. to the next of kin sign. The procession will be guided to the actual burial site where there will be a 20-minute service provided by the Veteran's Administration.



Published in The Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
