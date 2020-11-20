1/1
MASTER SGT. HARLEN L. "HANK" SHEEKS RET. US ARMY
1925 - 2020
Sheeks
RETIRED ARMY MASTER SGT. HARLEN "HANK" L. SHEEKS
November 28, 1925 - November 14, 2020
A Veteran of WWII, the Korean War and 8 Atomic Energy Commission nuclear Tests, Hank passed away in Colorado Springs just days away from his 95th birthday.
He is survived by son Dewayne (Lydi) Sheeks, son Eddie Sheeks, daughter-in-law Judi Sheeks, son Kevin Sheeks, daughter Tina (D.J.) Bushman, stepdaughter Rebecca (Ed) McCoy Bearden, and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita in 2009 and by his son, Sid in 2016.
He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held on Monday 11/23, 1:00pm-3:00pm at Memorial Gardens Chapel. Masks are required to be worn and a rotation of guests will be allowed in the chapel.
Due to limited capacity and COVID regulations, in-person attendance is reserved for a limited number of family and friends. A livestream of his service may be accessed on Tuesday 11/24 at 11:00am through: https://www.facebook.com/Swan-Law-Funeral-Directors-
103050861397700/




Published in The Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
7195967990
