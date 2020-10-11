Abeyta

HAROLD "TONY" ABEYTA

September 29, 1947 September 27, 2020

Harold was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 29, 1947 to Tony and Ida Abeyta. He passed on September 27, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers Johnny and Alex Abeyta. He is survived by his sister Anita (Kirk) Paraday, brothers Leroy, Thomas, Joe and Gilbert Abeyta.

Services will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on October 15, 2020, beginning with Rosary service at 9:30 a.m. and Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.. Inurnment to follow at Fairview Fountain Cemetery.









