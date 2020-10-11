1/1
Harold Abeyta
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abeyta
HAROLD "TONY" ABEYTA
September 29, 1947 September 27, 2020
Harold was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 29, 1947 to Tony and Ida Abeyta. He passed on September 27, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers Johnny and Alex Abeyta. He is survived by his sister Anita (Kirk) Paraday, brothers Leroy, Thomas, Joe and Gilbert Abeyta.
Services will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on October 15, 2020, beginning with Rosary service at 9:30 a.m. and Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.. Inurnment to follow at Fairview Fountain Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Inurnment
Fairview Fountain Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Dear Cousins,
My heartfelt love goes out to you all.
In this time of Covid-19 stay safe and well.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Love TinaMarie Rivera
TinaMarie Rivera
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved