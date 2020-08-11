Schwandt
HAROLD HARVEY SCHWANDT
July 3, 1927
May 18, 2020
Harold Harvey (Sonny) Schwandt, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2020, at the age of 92 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born on July 3, 1927 in Janesville, Minnesota to George and Esther (Borchert) Schwandt. He grew up in Minnesota where he graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1945.
Sonny joined the US Army where he served honorably as a member of the US Army 11th Airborne Division. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. After 30 years of civilian service with the Federal Government he retired from the US Army Materiel Command when he lived in St. Leonard, Maryland. He loved to travel back and forth between Colorado and Florida, and visiting family across the country. Harold enjoyed his volunteer work at the Broadmoor Community Church and the Ecumenical Social Ministries (ESM). Some of his interests included antiques, old cars, his dogs, jigsaw puzzles, creating stained glass pieces and making silver jewelry.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Doris Schwandt; children Jerry Schwandt, Holly (Steve) Dockery, Lory (John) Maxson, Amy (Wayne) Brown, stepson Steven Price and son-in-law Dave Taylor. Harold is also survived by grandchildren: Christopher (Amy) Blaha, Randi (Trey) Barton, Denis (Amanda) Blaha, Jacob (Tara) Schwandt, Jeffrey (Autumn) Maxson and Raelynn Blaha; six great-grandchildren; his sister La June Newell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Esther, a daughter Jody (Schwandt) Taylor, a son Randy Schwandt, his brother-in-law Thomas Newell and the mother of his children Violet (Wilke) Schwandt.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Harold's name to One Nation Walking Together (www.onenationwt.org
).
Committal service will be held at 11:00 am Friday August 14, 2020 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.