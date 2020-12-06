Solseth

HAROLD LAWRENCE SOLSETH

December 13, 1934 November 26, 2020

Colonel (Retired) Harold L. Solseth, 85, passed away peacefully on November 26th, 2020 at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Hal" was born on a farm near Milroy, Minnesota to Harold and Helen Solseth on December 13th, 1934. He had five sisters and two brothers, all of whom have preceded him in death except for his youngest sister, Elaine. He attended Creighton University, after which he served 27 years in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany, Vietnam and Thailand and at various posts in the United States. He met his bride of 62 years Marie (Brewers) while home on leave before heading to his first assignment. Colorado was their first and last posting and they loved it, so they remained in Colorado Springs after his retirement. His second career was with ITT. He absolutely cherished the many great colleagues with whom he served, all of their great neighbors, and the many good friends they made during their life journey. He enjoyed fishing, reading, sports, and RVing, He was a member of the Catholic Church in whatever community in which they lived.

Family was upmost in his life, and he stayed in touch with many in their large, extended family. They made many trips back to Minnesota to visit and to "help" on the farm, and he was always ready to give advice on wide-ranging topics.

Hal and Marie have three married sons: Thomas and Carolyn; Colonel (Retired-Army) Mark and Georgia; and Greg and Kari. They have four grandchildren of which they are immensely proud: Captain (Army) Matthew Solseth, Vance Solseth, 1LT (Air Force) Jacob Solseth, and Ensign (Coast Guard) Jordan Solseth.

Hal wished to be cremated, and the family is planning a memorial and interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in the summer when the family can gather to celebrate his life.







