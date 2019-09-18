Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold O. Chapman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Swan Law Colorado Springs , CO View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM Evergreen Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Chapman, Jr.

Bud served in

A loving husband and father, family times were a top priority. Bud leaves behind four children, Christy Owen (Steve Owen) of Denver, Kim Morrill (Tom Morrill) of Denver, Lisa Wheeler of Chicago, Sam Chapman of Parker, twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and nephew, Jack Stewart (Pam Stewart) of Highlands Ranch. Nothing pleased him more than observing their pursuits in music, sports, arts, and business. He encouraged his children to follow their own dreams and through his legacy and encouragement, his children and their children are a reflection of his love.

HAROLD "BUD" O. CHAPMAN, JR.

February 20, 1926 September 13, 2019

Harold O. Chapman, Jr., (Bud) of Denver, passed away September 13, 2019 in the memory unit of Parkplace, Denver, Colorado. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Harold O. and Fern Chapman. Bud had one sibling, beloved sister Jane Chapman Stewart, born the same day three years earlier.

Encouraged by his father, President of National Reserve Life of Topeka, Bud spent his career in the life insurance industry. Harold Chapman, Sr. led the company until his death in 1963, at which time Bud was elected President and CEO. Jane's husband, Bill Stewart, was also instrumental in the successful management of the company, which sold to Kansas City Life in 1982.

Bud's many talents and hobbies, included photography, music, travel, and sports. He played drums (even played once with Stan Kenton), attended endless concerts, including Tony Bennet and Frank Sinatra too many times to count (his first time seeing Sinatra Bud found himself standing in the front row at age nine). Bud lived for his golf games, and had 14 holes-in-one, and many trophies for Club Championships. Bud and Betty enjoyed their years of retirement, living on golf courses enjoying the game. They were fortunate to travel the world together with friends and family.

His biggest challenges were losing Betty and his son Tom, who preceded him in death. Even battling dementia, Bud remained easy going, loving and appreciative of life itself. We will miss him dearly. Visitation will be Friday, September 20th from 10am - noon at Swan Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs with a 12:30pm graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery.







