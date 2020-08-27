Seiferd

HAROLD "HAL" R. SEIFERD

July 7, 1931 - Aug. 25, 2020

Hal was born in Fairfield, Pa. He joined the Air Force in July 1951. While stationed in Columbus, Ohio, he met and married his wife Liz, who survives.

They had two children. Pam(Chuck) of Aurora, CO and a son Rick of Colo. Spgs. Two grandchildren Cassie (David) of Aurora, CO and Richard Seiferd of Grand Junction, CO. Two great grand children Brayden and Alex of Aurora, CO.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1971, Hal started his second career as a letter carrier. After 25 yrs he retired in 1996. Hal was a member of Manitou Lodge #68, also a member of Al Kaly Shrine.

Hal and Liz enjoyed traveling. Their trips included Hawaii, Ireland, Alaska, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 48 of the 50 states.

Contributions may be made to Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital. PO Box 193 Pueblo, CO 81002

Cremation - No Services







