1/1
Harold R. Seiferd
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seiferd
HAROLD "HAL" R. SEIFERD
July 7, 1931 - Aug. 25, 2020
Hal was born in Fairfield, Pa. He joined the Air Force in July 1951. While stationed in Columbus, Ohio, he met and married his wife Liz, who survives.
They had two children. Pam(Chuck) of Aurora, CO and a son Rick of Colo. Spgs. Two grandchildren Cassie (David) of Aurora, CO and Richard Seiferd of Grand Junction, CO. Two great grand children Brayden and Alex of Aurora, CO.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1971, Hal started his second career as a letter carrier. After 25 yrs he retired in 1996. Hal was a member of Manitou Lodge #68, also a member of Al Kaly Shrine.
Hal and Liz enjoyed traveling. Their trips included Hawaii, Ireland, Alaska, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 48 of the 50 states.
Contributions may be made to Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital. PO Box 193 Pueblo, CO 81002
Cremation - No Services



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Recently Dad told all of us that he’d lived a full and happy life.he did not want us to mourn his passing, but that will not prevent me from missing him for the rest of my life.
Pam
Pam
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved