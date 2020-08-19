TOOFHARRIET ELIZABETH TOOFAugust 23, 1920 August 2, 2020Harriet Elizabeth Toof (nee Sims) passed away August 2nd, 2020, 21 days before her 100th birthday. She was a resident of Colorado Springs since 1963. During her life she was a Navy pilot's wife; elementary school teacher, Mother; Grandmother; Great and Great-Great Grandmother.Born at home to Harry and Nell Sims, Harriet was raised in Aurora, Nebraska. Her aunt, a music teacher taught her to play the piano which she enjoyed throughout her life. She received her teaching certificate from Chadron College in 1940 and taught in Alma, Nebraska.Harriet met the love of her life, Bob, in high school. They married in 1941 while he was in pilot training. For 64 years they shared a happy and devoted life together. Her prized possession was the 400 letters Bob wrote to her in high school and while he was at sea. In the last months of her life she began reading each letter again and finished the last one just before her death.Throughout her husband's 29 year military career Harriet adjusted to many new locations, including Lajes, Azores, Portugal, meeting every new situation with her wonderful ability to make the best of each. She kept the home fires burning while her husband was away.Harriet had many attributes, but the most important of those was her ability to make everyone who came to her home feel welcome. She hosted holidays, birthdays, and friends until the last few months of her life. She decorated her home to fit each celebration with her large oak dining table (her Grandmother's) the center of the festivities. Family and friends share many fond memories of those occasions. Through the years there were many who thought of the Toof house as their second home.Harriet had many interests. She was an avid reader and had a lifetime love of learning. She had a penchant for games, and belonged to several bridge groups playing until just a few months ago. Golf was also something she very much enjoyed and she has numerous trophies, many from her years playing at the Air Force Academy. She was the Treasurer of her Academy golf league as well as the Navy/Marine Wives Group.She was always busy and always involved. Crafts were an enjoyment to her to "fill her spare time". Eggs filled with her themes of choice and decorated with beads were a particular favorite and enjoyed by all her family and friends.Aurora, Nebraska was always "home" to Harriet. Over the year's she made it a point to return many times to visit family and friends and kept in close touch when she wasn't there. It is her wish to have her husband's Burial Flag donated to the American Legion Post 42 in Aurora.Harriet is survived by her daughters Diane Turner, Roberta Webster, Mary Wickman; her son, Robert Toof Jr. (Marti). She is also survived by her grandchildren Chuck Turner, Andrew Toof, Bill Webster, Cindy Lazzaro. Great grandchildren Trevor, Tyler, Tanner and Timothy Webster; Celine and Nick Lazzaro; Katelyn and Ian Turner and great-great grandchild, Nash Lazzaro; nephews Dan and Steve Vetter; niece Sue Graham; and honorary daughter, Myrna Morris.Harriet has requested no services be held and will be buried with her beloved husband, Bob at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.