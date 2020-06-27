ShugartHARRIETT SHUGARTJune 26, 1953June 23, 2020Harriett Shugart passed away June 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital with her family members at her side after suffering complications from a staph infection.Harriett Alice Shugart was born Harriett Alice Wade to Alice Denby Wade (Lawrence) and Carroll Ellsworth Wade in Garden City, KS, on June 26, 1953. She was the first of three children. She graduated from high school in Cleveland, OK, in 1971 where she was a cheerleader and voted Best All Around by her class.In 1982 she moved her family to Woodland Park, CO, after a fascination with the area since vacationing there as a child. Harriett worked as a nurse at Langstaff-Brown Urgent Care Center operated by Penrose-St. Francis and ultimately became the Emergency Department Administrator at Langstaff-Brown. She loved the mountains and exploring the area with her kids through hiking, biking, and skiing. Harriett was active at 1st Presbyterian Church in downtown Colorado Springs, singing in the choir, supporting the youth choir, and serving as camp nurse at 1st Presbyterian summer camp at Camp Elim, north of Woodland Park.Harriett was a fanatic Colorado Rockies fan and she and her husband annually observed Rockies spring training in Arizona and attended multiple games at Coors Field. She loved all things Disney and enjoyed many vacations and cruises with her husband and family over her life.She is survived by her husband, Gary; son Tom Lunsford and his wife Lydia and their son Will of Camas, WA; daughter Alexis Lunsford Dueltgen and her husband William of Bloomfield, NJ; stepson Ryan Shugart and his wife Meghan of Bothell, WA; stepson Nicolas Shugart of McLean, VA; her sister Carol Ann Wade of Somerset, KY; her brother John Wade and his wife Carrie and son Grant of Coeur D'Alene, ID; and several cousins.Harriett was a dedicated mother and nurse who had a positive impact on many lives in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. She will be deeply and forever missed.A memorial service will be held at 1st Presbyterian Church at a future date.