Spencer
HARRIETTE SPENCER
July 8, 1920
May 23, 2019
Harriette Spencer, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 8, 1920, born to the late Mabel and George Fager.
Family and friends were extremely important in her life. She also devoted much of her life to raising, training and judging Arabian horses.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted sons Paul M. Trees and Scott K. Trees, along with precious grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice at https://www.pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today.
Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019