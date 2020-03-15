Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Dean Blout. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Blout

HARRY DEAN BLOUT

January 12, 1931 March 6, 2020

Harry Dean Blout, beloved father and friend passed away on March 6, 2020 in Colorado Springs. He was born in Berwyn, Illinois to Harry Leo Blout and Nola Leah (Osborn) Blout. His older brothers were Clayton Carrol Blout and Bennett Osborn Blout, both deceased.

Harry graduated from the University of Illinois where he met and married Patricia Ann Pryor of Galva, Illinois. They had two sons, Daniel, who passed in 2017, and Marcus, now a resident of Canon City. Harry is survived by Marcus, and grandson Scott and granddaughter Kate, her husband David Macumber and their sons, Nolan and Blake.

After graduating the University of Illinois, Harry was commissioned an Air Force Second Lieutenant and went off to pilot training. There, Harry discovered his life-long love of flying. After receiving his pilot wings and later, FAA certificates and ratings, he logged over 19,000 hours as a pilot and instructor.

Harry was never far from aviation. He was docent at the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver and was one of its early presidents. He was a docent at the Pueblo Aircraft Museum where an airplane he has flown in his Air Force days happens to be on display. In 1993, he was inducted into the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame.

For nine years he owned and flew a World War II Stearman open cockpit biplane. For several years he flew over kick-offs at the Air Force Academy football home games. He gave many people an introduction to a loop and/or a spin.

He was awarded a Bronze star for his service in Thailand. He received and Air Force Commendation Model with an Oak Leaf Cluster for his service with the Air Force Academy staff and facility. He also received and FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award (no violations, no accidents for 50 years).

Harry departed this life appreciating the affection, care and help given to him in his final years by his son, Marcus. He leaves behind memories of good times with friends and staff at Bonaventure Retirement Residence.

Service is at 10:00 am, March 19, 2020 at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, Inurnment 2:00 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







BloutHARRY DEAN BLOUTJanuary 12, 1931 March 6, 2020Harry Dean Blout, beloved father and friend passed away on March 6, 2020 in Colorado Springs. He was born in Berwyn, Illinois to Harry Leo Blout and Nola Leah (Osborn) Blout. His older brothers were Clayton Carrol Blout and Bennett Osborn Blout, both deceased.Harry graduated from the University of Illinois where he met and married Patricia Ann Pryor of Galva, Illinois. They had two sons, Daniel, who passed in 2017, and Marcus, now a resident of Canon City. Harry is survived by Marcus, and grandson Scott and granddaughter Kate, her husband David Macumber and their sons, Nolan and Blake.After graduating the University of Illinois, Harry was commissioned an Air Force Second Lieutenant and went off to pilot training. There, Harry discovered his life-long love of flying. After receiving his pilot wings and later, FAA certificates and ratings, he logged over 19,000 hours as a pilot and instructor.Harry was never far from aviation. He was docent at the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver and was one of its early presidents. He was a docent at the Pueblo Aircraft Museum where an airplane he has flown in his Air Force days happens to be on display. In 1993, he was inducted into the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame.For nine years he owned and flew a World War II Stearman open cockpit biplane. For several years he flew over kick-offs at the Air Force Academy football home games. He gave many people an introduction to a loop and/or a spin.He was awarded a Bronze star for his service in Thailand. He received and Air Force Commendation Model with an Oak Leaf Cluster for his service with the Air Force Academy staff and facility. He also received and FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award (no violations, no accidents for 50 years).Harry departed this life appreciating the affection, care and help given to him in his final years by his son, Marcus. He leaves behind memories of good times with friends and staff at Bonaventure Retirement Residence.Service is at 10:00 am, March 19, 2020 at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, Inurnment 2:00 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close