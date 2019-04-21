Johnson Sr.
HARRY GILBERT JOHNSON SR.
March 10, 1928
April 9, 2019
Harry Gilbert Johnson Sr, age 91, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs having been born in Chattanooga,
Tennessee. He was an excellent salesman, having sold everything from insurance, to real estate, to candy and nuts.
Harry was very active for years in VFW Post 4051, serving as Commander for several years. He also was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Earlier in life, he was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader. He served in the Army in Japan at the end of World War Il.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara McCarl Johnson. They were married on February 27, 1948, in Denver, Colorado. Together they raised 2 children, Janet Rusk (wife of Steven) and Harry Johnson Jr (husband of Merle).
They had 4 grandchildren, two of whom proceeded him in death, Jennifer Rusk and David Johnson. Living grandchildren are, Jeff Rusk (husband of Lisa), Thomas Johnson (husband of Shannon), and 5 great-grandchildren, Keith Rusk, Jaycie Reyes, Taylor Rusk, Caitlynn Dunnells, and Cassidy Dunnells.
Inurnment will be on April 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pikes Peak National
Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019