Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry GIlbert Johnson Sr.. View Sign

Johnson Sr.

HARRY GILBERT JOHNSON SR.

March 10, 1928

April 9, 2019

Harry Gilbert Johnson Sr, age 91, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs having been born in Chattanooga,

Tennessee. He was an excellent salesman, having sold everything from insurance, to real estate, to candy and nuts.

Harry was very active for years in VFW Post 4051, serving as Commander for several years. He also was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Earlier in life, he was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader. He served in the Army in Japan at the end of World War Il.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara McCarl Johnson. They were married on February 27, 1948, in Denver, Colorado. Together they raised 2 children, Janet Rusk (wife of Steven) and Harry Johnson Jr (husband of Merle).

They had 4 grandchildren, two of whom proceeded him in death, Jennifer Rusk and David Johnson. Living grandchildren are, Jeff Rusk (husband of Lisa), Thomas Johnson (husband of Shannon), and 5 great-grandchildren, Keith Rusk, Jaycie Reyes, Taylor Rusk, Caitlynn Dunnells, and Cassidy Dunnells.

Inurnment will be on April 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pikes Peak National

Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road.





Johnson Sr.HARRY GILBERT JOHNSON SR.March 10, 1928April 9, 2019Harry Gilbert Johnson Sr, age 91, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs having been born in Chattanooga,Tennessee. He was an excellent salesman, having sold everything from insurance, to real estate, to candy and nuts.Harry was very active for years in VFW Post 4051, serving as Commander for several years. He also was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Earlier in life, he was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader. He served in the Army in Japan at the end of World War Il.He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara McCarl Johnson. They were married on February 27, 1948, in Denver, Colorado. Together they raised 2 children, Janet Rusk (wife of Steven) and Harry Johnson Jr (husband of Merle).They had 4 grandchildren, two of whom proceeded him in death, Jennifer Rusk and David Johnson. Living grandchildren are, Jeff Rusk (husband of Lisa), Thomas Johnson (husband of Shannon), and 5 great-grandchildren, Keith Rusk, Jaycie Reyes, Taylor Rusk, Caitlynn Dunnells, and Cassidy Dunnells.Inurnment will be on April 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pikes Peak NationalCemetery, 10545 Drennan Road. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close