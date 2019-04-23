Lupfer
HARRY M LUPFER
December 17,1934 April 18, 2019
Harry passed away after a short respiratory illness. He is best known for his love of golf and his friendly personality. He served 20 years in the Air Force, including two tours in VietNam. He is survived by his wife Jean, his brothers George and Warren and their families and several step children and grandchildren. He will be buried at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. For more information visit www.cappadonafh.com.
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019