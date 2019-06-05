Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Visitation 10:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson Moses

HATTIE FIDELLA ANDERSON MOSES

January 2, 1926

May 29, 2019

Hattie Fidella Anderson Cox Moses, 93, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born January 2, 1926 to Carl Anderson and Annabelle (Portwood) on the farm of her grandparents, outside of Hebron, Nebraska. She was the oldest sibling of three. In 1946 she married Wesley Warren "Bud" Cox, together they had two sons, John Wesley Cox and James Wayne Cox.

Most people knew Hattie as "Fi", a shortened version of her middle name. As a young mother she earned her beautician certificate and operated her own beauty shop in Hastings, Nebraska. She and her family moved to Denver in 1956, where she found work at Russell Stover. In 1957 the young family moved to Manitou Springs, when Bud was the first driver hired for the Air Force Academy Cadet Motor Pool. Fi worked at the Manitou grocery store and later worked for Vicon, Clifton Precision, Walter Drake, and then finally at Hewlett-Packard where she retired as a line leader in 1986.

As her middle name might suggest, Fidella held the lord Jesus dear to her heart. She was an avid student of The Bible and loved to be quizzed on passages. She was a Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church, and a founder of the Garden Ranch Baptist Church. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling, square dancing, and playing cards.

Around 1989, she was reacquainted with an old friend, Ray Moses. They married in 1990 and lived happily together playing cards and laughing until his death in 2002. Her final years have been spent peacefully at home in the care of her family.

She was preceded by her parents; her brothers, John and Charles Anderson; her spouses, Wesley Warren Cox and Ray Moses; and her son, James Wayne Cox. She leaves behind her beloved son, John Cox; granddaughter, Samantha (Steven) Bachechi; grandson, James Cox; and great-grandson, Marcello Bachechi.

All services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., funeral service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside committal.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Hattie Fidella Moses memory can be made to the or to Garden Ranch Baptist Church, 3830 Van Teylingen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit







