Hattie Mae Winters (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-391-1918
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
1005 Hancock Expressway
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Obituary
Winters
HATTIE MAE WINTERS
February 1, 1941 December 11, 2019
Hattie Mae Winters, 78, died in hospice care in Colorado Springs, December 11, 2019. The daughter of Ethel Marie White, she was raised with her Aunts Beatrice, Jessie Bell, Josephine and Grace in Greenville, MS. She retired as the Assistant Director for Children's University and as a Food Service Manager in Harrison School District Two. Known for her loving smile, excellent southern cooking, Hattie traveled the globe with her late husband Silas Winters, caring for family, friends, and neighbors. Hattie was a faithful member of Healer Chapel, Fort Carson.
She is survived by her children, Aubrey, Audrey, Deborah, Rodney, and Regina; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; her Aunt Grace Martin; and Cousins Barbara, Beatrice, James, and Victor.
Visitation will be held on December 17, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Angelus Chapel. Homegoing service will be held on December 18, 2019, at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Service will begin at 11:30 AM followed directly by her burial at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
