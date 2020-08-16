FINLEY, PhD

August 18, 1986 - December 3, 2019

Daughter of Nancy Logan and Dave Finley, sister of Connor Finley. Born in Denton, Texas, grew up in Colorado Springs, died in Paris, France. Astrophysicist, figure skater, swing dancer, fluent French speaker, hiker, reader, tea drinker, gardener, concert goer, social coordinator, tour guide, bike rider, eager explorer, vibrant friend. Stratton Elementary, Irving Middle School, Palmer High School IB, and Carnegie Mellon University alumna. We honor who she was and her remarkable life.

Hayley loved Colorado, France, Pittsburgh, ladybugs, sunflowers, her pet rat girls, Chinook Bookstore, Sertich Ice Rink, movies at Kimball's, Girl Scouts, NPR, travel, academic challenges, the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Jack White, Margaret Atwood, Harry Potter, healthy cooking, road trips, and world-wide friends. Her little brother called her Miss Perfect and annoyed her with affectionate torment.

She was the first American in the master's degree program at the Institute of Astrophysics in Paris and one of 13 students to continue on for a doctorate. She lived overseas for nine years, in Paris, Toulouse, and Stockholm, and worked as a physics researcher until taking a medical leave in 2018.

France was truly her second home. For some, Hayley was the first American they had met, and her smile, kindness, and enthusiasm are what they remember. She never tired of her route to work in Toulouse, cycling along the Canal du Midi. She traveled to 16 countries, skied a volcano in Chile, rented office space in Bali, and dedicated her dissertation with humorous sincerity "to all the friends whose weddings I have missed." She lived more fully in 33 years than many do in decades, until her darkness and despair became unmanageable.

Depression is a cruel illness and led to her suicide. Hayley's tragic death shocked everyone who knew and loved her. Friends, colleagues, and her French families gathered for her cremation at the hauntingly beautiful Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris. Her family is devastated.

Shine on, Hayley Fin. We miss you every day.







