Franklin

HAZEL M. FRANKLIN

December 22, 1924 April 19, 2019

Hazel M. Franklin age 94, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was retired after working 40 years in Civil Service as a secretary.

Hazel M. Franklin was born December 22, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert and Mary Askren. She attended school in Indiana and then married Orville W. Franklin on May 3, 1947.

Hazel is survived by her three daughters: Barbara J. (Dave) Glab of Colorado Springs, Linda J. (Ken deceased) Angel of Alvo, NE and Kathie A. (Mike) Nation of Mountain Home, ID. One daughter is deceased, Patricia L. (Jim) Schmidt of Evansville, IN. Also surviving is one brother, Tommy Askren of Wichita, KS, and 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Hazel's parents, husband, and 4 brothers preceded her in death.

Hazel was a wonderful cook, avid collector of Steiff bears and Longaberger baskets. Her life with Orville took her to many world locations. She loved her grandchildren and was a wonderful mother. One of her favorite things to do was to give a hug to everyone she met. She was a faithful member of First Southern Baptist Church of Colorado Springs.

Visitation (viewing) will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO. The funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 1409 Palmer Park Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO. Private entombment will take place at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Alcove of Deity. A reception will then immediately take place (12 noon) at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club #143, 1050 S. 21st Street, Colorado Springs, CO.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are to be sent to Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910.

