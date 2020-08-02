1/2
Hazel Pierce Williams
1926 - 2020
HAZEL PIERCE WILLIAMS
April 13, 1926
July 25, 2020
Hazel Pierce Williams began her journey in Jane, Missouri on April 13, 1926. Her adventure spanned nine decades and ended when she departed this world on July 25, 2020, still in her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, David C. Williams, her brothers Edmund, Billie, and Charles Pierce.
She is survived by her children Dana Lamb and her husband Mike, Kirsten Vohland and her husband John, and by her grandchildren Chris Hobson, Erik Vohland, David Lamb and Scott Lamb, and her brother James Pierce.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 2, 2020
Jim Bryant
