HAZEL QUINDT
January 25, 1922 July 17, 2020
Hazel Quindt, 98, passed away July 17, 2020. She was born in Rush, CO on January 25, 1922 to Ward and Frona Poyner.
Hazel lived on a homestead in South Park until the family moved to Buena Vista when she was in elementary school. Hazel graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1940 and was married in Buena Vista January 6,1946 to Sam W. Quindt, who preceded her in death in 2015.
Hazel was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and the Centennial Chapter 58 Order of the Eastern Star. She worked as a secretary at East Junior High for 22 years.
During her lifetime, Hazel enjoyed square dancing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, quilt making and traveling, but the thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her family.
Hazel is survived by two daughters, Linda Hannen (Mark) and Carol Phillips (Joel); nephews Dick Poyner, Ray Gandy (Denise), and Gregory Gandy (Marilyn) and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Gene Poyner, sister Elsie Singleton Hultman, twin sister Eva Gandy and nephew Roger Gandy.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time.
At Hazel's request, memorial donations may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 2520 N. Circle Drive 80909 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1275 East Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City,UT 84103.