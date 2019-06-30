Foutz
1SG HECTOR JOSEPH FOUTZ
August 9, 1940
June 23, 2019
Hector J. Foutz, 78, died peacefully in his Colorado Springs home on June 23, 2019.
Hector was born on the 9th of August 1940 to Earl Augustus Foutz and Josephine Johnson in Las Cruces, NM. On the 10th of December 1960 he married Joan Louise Hinkel in Las Cruces, NM.
Hector was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and learned to tie his own flies. He also enjoyed bowling and twice achieved a perfect game. He attended Las Cruces HS and after his retirement from the United States Army he received his Associates Degree from Pikes Peak Community College.
Hector joined the United States Army in Dec 1960. He served tours in Vietnam, Korea, and Germany. After 21 of military years and assignments at NORAD, Fort Carson and Peterson AFB he retired in 1981.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan; three children: Earl, Robert, and Donald; grandchildren: Shane, Donald Jr, Steven, Tyler, Ashley, Trevor, and Erin; and two great grandchildren: Josiah and Levi.
A visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm on the 8th of July at the Shrine of Remembrance. A memorial service will start at 12pm on the 9th of July at the Shrine of Remembrance followed by a commencement service with military honors at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019