HELEN AHERN

August 10, 1930 October 27, 2019

Helen Ahern died peacefully at her home in Colorado Springs, October 27, 2019.

Helen is survived by her five children: Christopher Ahern, Rosanne Cure, Sister Marie Agnes, Lucinda Meyer, Anna Ahern; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Ahern.

Helen and Pat were owners of Pat's Deli. Helen also owned the Enchanted Cottage where she taught Brazilian Embroidery, heirloom sewing and other hand stitching with her daughter Anna Ahern.

Helen was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was known for her kind and generous ways and will be greatly missed by all.

Services will be at Mary Help of Christians, November 4 and 5. Monday, visitation, 6:00 p.m., rosary 7:00 p.m and Tuesday funeral at 11:00a.m. with a luncheon following at Mary Help of Christians.







