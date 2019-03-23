Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Chandler-Russ. View Sign

Chandler-Russ

HELEN "IRENE" CHANDLER-RUSS

March 28 1930 March 17,2019

Helen "Irene" Chandler -Russ 88 of Colorado Springs passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 17,2019.

Irene was born on March 28 1930, in Bucyrus Ohio to the late Virgil Boyd & Bernice Helen (Burk)Chandler.

Irene is survived by her 5 children, Jeff Kemery of Bucyrus, Ohio, Terry Kemery of Fruita Colorado, Nancy Stover, of Bucyrus, Ohio, Diane Eddy of Fountain Colorado, and Stacey Chandler of Colorado Springs Colorado.

No funeral services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.





Chandler-RussHELEN "IRENE" CHANDLER-RUSSMarch 28 1930 March 17,2019Helen "Irene" Chandler -Russ 88 of Colorado Springs passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 17,2019.Irene was born on March 28 1930, in Bucyrus Ohio to the late Virgil Boyd & Bernice Helen (Burk)Chandler.Irene is survived by her 5 children, Jeff Kemery of Bucyrus, Ohio, Terry Kemery of Fruita Colorado, Nancy Stover, of Bucyrus, Ohio, Diane Eddy of Fountain Colorado, and Stacey Chandler of Colorado Springs Colorado.No funeral services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019

