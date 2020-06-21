Estes
HELEN "BANDY" ESTES
October 8, 1924 June 16, 2020
Helen (Bandy) Estes, born on October 8, 1924, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020.
Helen married Albert Estes and together they had six children, Judy, Mike, Pat, Becky, Janie and Karen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert, son Mike, and eight siblings.
Helen is survived by her children; Judy Wilhoit, Pat Estes, Becky Grigg, Janes Estes and Karen Nutting, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.