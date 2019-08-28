Guest Book View Sign Service Information Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 (706)-563-2372 Funeral service 9:00 AM Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

August 12, 2019

Helen died on August 12, 2019. She wasn't afraid to go, just reluctant. Prior to her departure, she fought her cancer with everything she had and was optimistic she would win her battle. In the end, she said she was ready. Her husband of 63 years, LTC Charles Auer, USA, Retired is so very sad. Her daughter, Judge Marjorie Auer Golden (Michael) and son LTC Charles H. Auer, Jr. USA, Retired, (nee Laura Boyd) are grateful to have had her as Mother and marvel at her foresight in preparing for her loss on so many levels. Her grandchildren, Chase, John Clark, Presley, and Grant grew up knowing her and helping care for her along her journey to her end.

Helen was born in 1936 on a farm in southern Virginia of Czech parents. The daughter of Helen Cacek Hrouda and Joseph F. Hrouda, was the fourth child in the family. Her sisters Margaret Hrouda Hayes and Marie, and brother Edwin have passed, but she is survived by her brother, Bernard Hrouda (Betty), a decorated Vietnam Combat Veteran, and niece Jeanette Hayes Benedetto (Rob).

Helen married Charles at age 20 and embarked on a life as a military spouse. Charles was soon assigned to a post at Verona, Italy and concurrent travel orders were denied. At a time when travel was more difficult than today, Helen made her way across the Atlantic to Italy. She took a train from Petersburg, changed trains in Baltimore--it was an overnight trip--and got off at Grand Central Station in NY City. After a night at Fort Hamilton, she took her first plane ride on a military charter to Frankfurt. Orders changed, and Charles was stationed near Leghorn. She flew from Frankfurt to Milan. Along the way she bypassed the military liaison and traveled straight to Leghorn, arrived after midnight, and Charles was escorted by Military Police to pick her up. He was called upon by his CO to explain his wife's actions.

As a military spouse, Helen moved every two years and lived in a variety of places, to include Italy, Gettysburg, Fort Lee, Fort Rucker, Robinson Barracks, Fort Shafter, and eventually settled with Charles in Colorado Springs where they lived for over 40 years. In addition to working full time at Crissey Fowler, Kaman Sciences, and El Paso County, she obtained a BA from Regis College, and attended classes at University of Colorado. After retirement, she volunteered for years at the Senior Center. She exercised religiously at the Garden Ranch YMCA where she made lifelong friends through water aerobics and line dancing.

Later in life, Helen and Charles moved to Columbus, GA to live near their growing grandchildren. During those years, she "enjoyed" sitting on those hard stadium seats to watch and delight in the many sports events and academic accomplishments of her grandchildren. She was generous with her family and is known for knitting cute Christmas stockings for each family member.

Her last years were spent at Covenant Woods where she lived independently and cared for Charles with the help of their caring and kind staff. She valiantly fought her blood cancer with help of Dr. Mukesh Kumar, MD and the staff at the John B. Amos Clinic, and was optimistic about her prognosis and life until her end. Memorial services will be private. Donations may be made in her name to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Road, Richmond, VA 23229. www.littlesisters

ofthepovirginia.org/

donate-to-our-home/ She supported this charity during her lifetime because the Sisters had lovingly cared for her Aunt Anastacia Hrouda until her passing in the 1950s. If the reader is of a mind to say a prayer for Helen, she loved the Peace Prayer of St. Francis.





