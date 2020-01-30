Helen Jane Fiebing

HELEN JANE FIEBING
August 13, 1941 January 27, 2020
Helen Jane Fiebing, Age 78, born in Waynesburg, PA. A beloved daycare provider, Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was a Christian who fully lived with her faith in God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. She opened her home to children in need during the day from 1982-2007. She is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Heather, and son Robert.
A service will be held at the Central Church of the Nazarene at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A graveside will follow at Memorial Gardens at 3:00pm.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
