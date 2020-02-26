Newberg
HELEN JOYCE NEWBERG
November 8, 1930 February 16, 2020
Helen Joyce Newberg, 89, died February 16, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born November 8, 1930 in Maryville, Missouri.
She was a devoted and cherished wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She was a homemaker, but also loved the 25 plus years she worked as a part-time retailer for Hallmark Cards stocking the card shelves in the local grocery store. She was truly a midwestern girl having raised her family in Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha, Sioux City, and Urbandale. Upon retirement in 2008, she and John moved to Colorado Springs to be nearer to grandkids. She loved shopping, golfing, playing card games and watching any kind of sport on TV.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Johnny; brother, Charles Moore; and daughter-in-law, Pam Newberg.
She is survived by her sister, Sarah (Deane) Lawrence; sister-in-law, Sylvia Moore; sons, Ran (Kathy) Newberg of Sioux City, IA, Brian (Valerie) Newberg of Colorado Springs, CO, Chuck (Stacie) Newberg of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren, Zach (Ashley) Newberg, Tami (Peter) Wahba, Josiah (Katie) Newberg, Caleb (Alex) Newberg, Parker Newberg and Riley Newberg; and great-grandchildren, Aribelle and Clarette Newberg, Kinsley and Zane Wahba.
Family Services will be held June 2020 in Sioux City, IA.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020