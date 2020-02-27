Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen L. Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 2, 1945 February 21, 2020

Helen L. Adams, 74, went home to her Savior early on February 21, 2020 in Colorado Springs. She was born December 2, 1945 in Papillion, NE to Walter and Louise (Stejskal) Ruff. She attended a small Country School there and graduated from the Papillion High School; then went on to Concordia College to earn a Bachelor's in Education. She married Henry on August 2, 1974. She retired from the El Paso County Department of Human Services after 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Henry; her children and spouses, Heidi Adams & Tony Treleven, Heather Adams-Kimler, Jon & Shannon Larson Adams and Tanyia & Tommy Click; grandchildren, Rion Witherington, Lily Treleven, Alysha Kimler, Emily Click-Hurt and Anna Click; brother, Don & Lori Ruff; sister-n-law, Michaeline Ruff (Walter's wife); and brother-in-law, Jack Roy (Alice Ruff-Roy).







