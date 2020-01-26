Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Ewart) Leahy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leahy

HELEN (EWART) LEAHY

May 5, 1924

January 11, 2020

Helen Ewart Leahy was born to Paul and Lou Ewart on 5 May 1924 and passed away on 11 January 2020 due to heart failure. Helen served during WW2 in the Navy, working in a legal office from 1943-1945. She then received a degree in commercial art from San Jose State. She enjoyed her last position as executive secretary of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce in Silicon Valley. She and her husband Joe spent their retirement years traveling the country in their motorhome. Colorado Springs was her home for the last 12 years.

Helen and Joe raised 4 children, Joseph, Michael, Kerry and James. She was the rock on which the family was built and throughout her life she was the source of stability, grace, and love.

Remembrances should be sent to Honor Flight.





LeahyHELEN (EWART) LEAHYMay 5, 1924January 11, 2020Helen Ewart Leahy was born to Paul and Lou Ewart on 5 May 1924 and passed away on 11 January 2020 due to heart failure. Helen served during WW2 in the Navy, working in a legal office from 1943-1945. She then received a degree in commercial art from San Jose State. She enjoyed her last position as executive secretary of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce in Silicon Valley. She and her husband Joe spent their retirement years traveling the country in their motorhome. Colorado Springs was her home for the last 12 years.Helen and Joe raised 4 children, Joseph, Michael, Kerry and James. She was the rock on which the family was built and throughout her life she was the source of stability, grace, and love.Remembrances should be sent to Honor Flight. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close