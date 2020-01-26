Leahy
HELEN (EWART) LEAHY
May 5, 1924
January 11, 2020
Helen Ewart Leahy was born to Paul and Lou Ewart on 5 May 1924 and passed away on 11 January 2020 due to heart failure. Helen served during WW2 in the Navy, working in a legal office from 1943-1945. She then received a degree in commercial art from San Jose State. She enjoyed her last position as executive secretary of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce in Silicon Valley. She and her husband Joe spent their retirement years traveling the country in their motorhome. Colorado Springs was her home for the last 12 years.
Helen and Joe raised 4 children, Joseph, Michael, Kerry and James. She was the rock on which the family was built and throughout her life she was the source of stability, grace, and love.
Remembrances should be sent to Honor Flight.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020